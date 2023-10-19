Madison area haunted yards come in all creatures and sizes
Some are elaborate productions with thousands of dollars of props while others can be simple, inexpensive but still creepy.
Evers names four new appointees to Natural Resources Board
by Bob Hague on October 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM
Governor Tony Evers has named four new appointees to the state Natural Resources Board. The Democratic governor moved quickly on Tuesday, after Republicans in the state Senate rejected four of his appointees to the panel which sets policy for the […]
Fronk, Marcella Bernice Age 104 of Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM
Truck v Tractor Accident in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2023 at 2:52 PM
Gundersen St. Joseph’s encourages women to say #YesMamm in October
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 4:03 PM
Donate blood and save a life with Mile Bluff Medical Center!
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM
WIAA Playoff Soccer Scores from Tuesday 10/17
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 2:47 PM
Local WIAA Regional Quarter-final Volleyball Scores From Tuesday 10/17
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 2:46 PM
Mauston Volleyball Cant Complete Upset Bid
by WRJC WebMaster on October 18, 2023 at 2:45 PM
Report finds sexual misconduct allegations against former state Senate Chief Clerk to be...
by Bob Hague on October 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM
A former state Senate official was accused of engaging in nonconsensual sexual contact at a national conference, according to a report obtained by WisPolitics. The investigative report details allegations against Michael Queensland, who was barred […]
