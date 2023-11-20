Madison and Milwaukee work to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries
Elected leaders and traffic safety advocates in Wisconsin’s two largest cities are working to bring attention to the victims of traffic crashes and reduce the toll of those killed and injured. The city of Madison has made a commitment to eliminate traffic deaths through the Vision Zero initiative. “We need everyone, everyone in the city […] Source: WRN.com
-
Madison and Milwaukee work to reduce road traffic deaths and injuries
by Bob Hague on November 20, 2023 at 7:57 PM
Elected leaders and traffic safety advocates in Wisconsin’s two largest cities are working to bring attention to the victims of traffic crashes and reduce the toll of those killed and injured. The city of Madison has made a commitment to […]
-
Blood drive to be held Dec 7.
by WRJC News on November 20, 2023 at 7:27 PM
-
Huber, Lawrence Urban Age 104 of Adams County
by WRJC News on November 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM
-
Moynahan, Patricia Diana Age 85 Adams
by WRJC News on November 20, 2023 at 4:43 PM
-
Buhalog, Daniel Thomas Age 70 of Arkdale
by WRJC News on November 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM
-
Burdick, Miriam Antonia Age 79 of Camp Douglas
by WRJC News on November 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM
-
Nazi group marches in Madison
by Bob Hague on November 19, 2023 at 8:11 PM
About two dozen members of a neo-Nazi group staged a midday march in and around downtown Madison on Saturday, drawing condemnation from elected officials. Social media posts from local reporters showed members of the Blood Tribe-a white supremacist […]
-
Help protect yourself and others from respiratory illnesses
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM
-
Mile Bluff Foundation to host Holiday Auction
by WRJC WebMaster on November 17, 2023 at 5:31 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.