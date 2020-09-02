Madison alders approve police oversight committee

The City of Madison is creating a police oversight panel. Following debate and public comment which lasted into the early morning hours Wednesday, the Madison City Council has approved creation of a police oversight committee. The board will be made up of 11 members and will appoint an independent police monitor to make assessments and […]

