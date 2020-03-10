Madden, Roberta Ann

“Roberta Ann Madden went to meet our Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, on March 8, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 110 Spring St. Elroy, WI. Father John Ofori-Domah will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Kendall.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.

The family encourages donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities2716 Marshall Court, Madison, WI 53705, in Roberta’s Memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home of Kendall is officiating with the arrangements.

