Madden, Frances J., age 85, of Elroy

Frances J. Madden, age 85 years, a lifelong resident of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at Heritage Manor in Elroy.

Frances Joan West was born on January 28, 1932 to Florence (Olson) and Leo West in Mauston, Wisconsin. She graduated from Elroy High School in 1950. On November 4, 1954, she married the love of her life, John G. Madden at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy. They gave birth to three children: Peggy, Nora and David. Fran and John had four grandchildren whom they loved dearly; Meghan, Mandy, Kevin and Jessica.

In addition to being a loving Mother and Grandmother, Fran also worked as a Secretary for the Overgaard Company, Royall High School and the Elroy Medical Center. She loved helping people. Fran also enjoyed gardening, garage sales, reading, collecting teddy bears, angels and teapots, music of all kinds, feeding the birds and going for Sunday drives.

Fran is survived by three children, Peggy (Jerry) Pityer, Nora (Kevin) O’Brien and David (Terry) Madden; Meghan Anderson (Ekan Heider), Mandy (Jamie) Cox, Kevin (Priscila) Anderson, Jessica (Michael) England and great grandchildren, Benji & Jeremy Anderson and Maria England. Fran is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lillian Pittman, sister-in-law and dear friend, Anna Mae Madden, brothers-in-law, Carl Schweiger and Jerry Madden and loving nieces and nephews.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Florence & Leo West, her husband, John G. Madden, her siblings, Jim West, Dorothy McReynolds, Karen Schweiger and Charles West; brothers and sisters-in-law, Vilas McReynolds, Betty West, Hugh Madden, Mike & Jeannie Madden, Pat & Sue Madden and Ann Madden and her niece, Meryl Schweiger.

Services will be on January 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy. Interment will be in the Elroy City Cemetery. The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting the family, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

