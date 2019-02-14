MacIver Institute – Too early to say Gov. Evers flipped on raising minimum wage

The Truth-o-Meter says: No Flip | Too early to say Gov. Evers flipped on raising minimum wage



The 2018 gubernatorial campaign featured plenty of spirited debate between Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers. Among the flash points: The state’s minimum wage. Evers, who defeated Walker, backed raising the state minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour, though with a lower minimum for teenagers and workers in rural areas. Indeed, his position was spelled out on his website: "Tony supports raising the minimum wage to $15/hour and indexing to inflation. However, like Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, Tony also believes that this should be phased in over multiple years." Has …

Source: Politifacts.com





