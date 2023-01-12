Maciolek, Betsy Jean Age 65 of Nekoosa

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betsy Jean Maciolek, age 65, of Nekoosa, Wisconsin, who unexpectedly passed away on Monday, January 09, 2023 at her home.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, January 21 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lake Arrowhead Chalet, 584 16th Ave, Nekoosa, Wisconsin.

Betsy was born on December 27, 1957 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Raymond and Lillian (Schultz) Anderson. She spent her childhood in Milwaukee and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1976. After graduation, she began working at Briggs and Stratton. In 1978, Betsy married Thomas J. Maciolek in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Later, she worked at Harley Davidson in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, and retired from there in 2018.

Betsy had a passion for crafts – including quilting, stained glass, and painting. She also enjoyed hiking, traveling, and playing golf. She was a member of the “Early Girls” golf group at Lake Arrowhead.

In memory of Betsy, memorials may be directed to Wisconsin PBS.

Betsy is preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Lillan Anderson. She is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Maciolek of Nekoosa, WI; daughter, Nicole (Steve Mandel) Maciolek of St. Paul, MN; son, Mathew Maciolek of Milwaukee, WI; sisters, Janice (Tom) Walters of Camdenton, MO; and Phyllis (Dave) DiPronio of Chattanooga, TN; brother, Thomas Anderson of Union Grove, WI; and many other relatives and good friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







