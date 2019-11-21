Machnik, Myrtle Rose Age 102 of New Lisbon

Myrtle Rose Machnik, age 102, of New Lisbon died peacefully on Tuesday November 19, 2019 at the Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday November 23, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church (408 W River St.) in New Lisbon, with Rev Robert Letona will presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at the church on Saturday from 10:00a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com





