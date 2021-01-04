Machnik, Frank John Age 95 of New Lisbon
Frank John Machnik, age 95, of New Lisbon died peacefully on Sunday January 3, 2021 at the Tomah VA Medical Center. He was the son of Martha and Peter Machnik and was born on July 19, 1925 in the Milwaukee area. His high school years were interrupted by the requirements of the military in 1943. Frank joined the US Navy and served on active duty until 1946. After the war he returned to the Milwaukee area where he moved from job to job. He eventually attended barber school and served his apprenticeship. Meanwhile he met his wife-to-be, Myrtle. She was a teacher in Wauwatosa at the time.
Myrtle was united in marriage to Frank on August 27, 1955 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in New Lisbon. With his Master Barber license in hand, Frank prepared to open his new barbershop in New Lisbon, while Myrtle return to teach a final year. To this union two children were born, Michael and Thomas. Frank was very active in the American Legion in his younger years. He worked full and part-time as a barber until he was 85 years old. Failing health forced him to retire and close the shop. He devoted the remaining years of his life to making sure his family was taken care of.
Frank is survived by his sons Michael of New Lisbon and Thomas of Middleton WI, grandchildren Matt Machnik of Menomonie WI, Eric (Samantha) Machnik of Fond du Lac WI, great grandchildren Sawyer Machnik of Menomonie WI, Eric Jr. and Camryn Machnik of Milwaukee WI, and Emma and Bianca of Fond du Lac WI, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle his wife, siblings Richard, Christine, Alice, John (killed WWII), Edward, Julie and Sophie.
A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, January 7th, 2021 at 11: 00a.m at the St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery in New Lisbon, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery from 10:30a.m until the time of service. Fr. Robert Letona presiding. The Hare Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences available at www.harefuneralhome.com
