Mac & cheese drive-thru in Hillsboro benefits local medical care

St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation hosts its Signature Mac & Cheese drive-thru fundraiser on July 14 at 4:30 p.m. in the Gundersen St. Joseph’s parking lot.

Three delicious options – classic mac and cheese, barbeque chicken mac and cheese and chicken and bacon ranch mac and cheese – will be prepared safely in the hospital’s kitchen and served drive-thru style by Foundation members. COVID regulations and precautions will be followed during meal prep and delivery.

“We had to cancel our annual salad luncheon in 2020 and again this April due to concerns we had surrounding COVID-19,” said Dan Howard, director of St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation. “Although things are beginning to open up a little more, we still feel that it is our responsibility to ensure our events are as safe as possible.”

Advance ordering isn’t necessary. Proceeds benefit the St. Joseph’s Memorial Foundation.

Source: WRJC.com







