Lynxx Networks Installs Public Wi-Fi Locations



In response to the FCC’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge, Lynxx Networks has established two public wi-fi areas where the public can access internet wi-fi service at no charge. Two internet wi-fi service locations:

? Lynxx Networks Camp Douglas corporate office located at 127 U.S. Hwy 12. Public Wi-Fi can be connected to from the upper or lower parking lots

? Lynxx Networks New Lisbon office located at 201 Leer Street. Public Wi-Fi can be connected to from the parking lot directly in front of the Lynxx office

? On your internet device, connect to ‘Lynxx Public WiFi’. No password needed because it is open to the public.

The wi-fi hot spots are intended for essential communications, students to download schoolwork and residents without internet service to stay informed on the evolving COVID pandemic.

