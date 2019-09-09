Lyndon Station’s Olivia Lulich Crowned Miss Wisconsin Teen USA

Mauston High School’s Olivia Lulich was crowned Miss Wisconsin Teen USA over the weekend. Lulich won the title at the pageant held in Fond du Lac. Lulich will represent Wisconsin as Miss Wisconsin Teen USA for the next year. She was previously named Miss Harbor Cities most outstanding Teen and USA National Miss Wisconsin Junior Teen. She is the daughter of Dave and Lori Lulich.

Source: WRJC.com





