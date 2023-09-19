Lyndon Station Man Suffers only Minor Injuries in Rollover Crash

On September 19th, 2023 at approximatley 4:30 pm the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a report of a vehicle accident that occurred on State Highway 82 just west of County Road A in the Town of Union.

Upon arrival on scene, the Lafarge Area Fire Department and Ambulance Service were able to evaluate the driver who was identified as William Ruiz, age 66, of Lyndon Station.

Ruiz reported minor injuries on scene and was transported to Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment.

Deputies were able to determine that Ruiz was traveling east on State Highway 82 when he crossed the center line and left the roadway while failing to negotiate a turn. The vehicle then overturned several times coming to a rest on its wheels.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office on scene were the Lafarge Fire Department, Lafarge EMS, and Peterson’s Towing Services.

Source: WRJC.com







