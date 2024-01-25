Lyndon Station Man Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase
Marquette County Deputies arrested a Lyndon Station man after he led them on a chase. The Deputies pulled a vehicle driven by Jordan Steeves Monday night. Steeves was pulled over due to not having a front license plate and also having a loud exhaust. Steeves had a passenger in his vehicle that he was not allowed to have contact with because of an open case. Once Steeves was told he would be going to jail he fled with his vehicle. He led authorities on a high speed chase through Marquette County swerving through lanes of traffic nearly avoiding contact with other vehicles while accessing speeds of 82mph in a 55 zone. Steeves eventually hit an embankment in the Town of Westfield where he fled on foot before authorities located and arrested him. Court records show prosecutors filed several counts against Steeves on Wednesday, including 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing/eluding an officer.
The passenger in Steeves’ vehicle reported several injuries because of the crash and was taken to the hospital.
Source: WRJC.com
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2024 at 5:42 PM
