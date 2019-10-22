Lyndon Station Man Facing Charges After Vehicle Bursts into Flames

A Lyndon Station man is facing charges including 3rd Offense Drunk Driving after his car burst into flames near Portage in Columbia County. Dallas Arneson was driving from Wisconsin Dells to Portage when his car caught fire. A witness woke up a groggy, Arneson and aided him out of the vehicle. The witness took Arenson to Portage before returning him to the vehicle. A Columbia County Sargent was at the scene and noticed signs of impairment in Arneson. Arenson was not cooperative and was placed under arrest. He was taken to a hospital for a blood draw and made multiple life threatening threats to authorities and kicked a worker at the hospital during the blood draw. Arenson could face up to six years in prison.

Source: WRJC.com





