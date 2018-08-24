Lyndon Station Man Facing Charges After Leading Police Through Chase in the Dells

A Lyndon Station man appeared in Sauk County Court on Wednesday. Nicholas Ramczyk is facing charges of Eluding an Officer, OWI-4th Offense, and Operating a Motor Vehicle while Driver’s License Revoked. The criminal complaint states authorities pulled over Ramczyk last Sunday around 2:30AM. When the officer exited his vehicle Ramczyk took off exceeding speeds of 70 miles per hour. Ramczyk then crashed his vehicle near Pirates Cove Golf Course. When authorities made contacted with the crashed vehicle Ramczyk continued a conversation on his cell phone and allegedly swore at the officers. Ramczyk could face up to 8 ½ years in prison if convicted.

Source: WRJC.com

