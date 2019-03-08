Lyndon Station Man Allegedly Fights Victim Over Cell Phone

A 33 year old Lyndon Station man is facing multiple charges after a domestic fight on February 25th. A victim claimed 33 year old Trey Rice was passed out on the floor. The victim took Rice’s cell phone and wasn’t pleased with what they had found on it. The victim hid the phone. Rice woke up and was not happy his phone was missing and attacked the victim according to the victim. The victim claims Rice pulled her hair punched and elbow her all over the head giving the victim a bloody nose. The victim also claims they were choked by Rice. The victim was able to escape to family members and call authorities. Rice claims the victim had attacked him and he was only defending himself. Rice is facing charges of Battery, Domestic Abuse, and Disorderly Conduct.

Source: WRJC.com





