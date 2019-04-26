Lyndon Station Industrial Building Destroyed by Fire

An Industrial building in Lyndon Station was destroyed in a fire during the late hours of April 24th and early hours of the 25th. Damage is estimated to be around $250,000. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze at 200 Industrial Avenue although the building is a complete loss. They were notified of the fire on April 24th at around 10:30pm. Nobody was injured in the fire. Mauston Fire and Mauston EMS were there to assist with the fire.

Source: WRJC.com





