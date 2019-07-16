Lyndon Station Fire Claims Life of 26 Year Old Man

A Lyndon Station house fire has left one man dead. 26 year old Cody Madden was found deceased inside of the damaged house. The fire took place July 15th on W. Limit Road. The fire departments were notified of the fire at about 1am on the 15th. The fire was limited to the lone residence. The fire remains under investigation.

Source: WRJC.com





