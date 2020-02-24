Luther Olsen, a moderate GOP senator who sometimes clashes with his party, announces retirement
Olsen is the third senator and first Republican to announce he will not seek re-election this fall. More turnover is likely.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
