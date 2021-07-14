Lunde, Rose Mary Age 93 of Cashton & Formerly of Elroy

Rose Mary Lunde, age 93 years, of Cashton and formerly of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

She was born on March 5, 1928 to Frederick and Wilhelmina (Prill) Jensen at Elroy. On July 1, 1950, Rose Mary was united in marriage to Norman E. Lunde at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy.

In her early years, Rose Mary worked at Badger Ordinance. In addition to raising her family, she also waitressed at Valley Inn in Elroy. Rose Mary then chose to obtain her GED and became a nursing assistant at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Hillsboro. She continued working there, later becoming unit clerk and had several years taking care of many residents at St. Joseph’s until her retirement.

Rose Mary had a great love for her family. She also enjoyed gardening, raising many vegetables and beautiful flower gardens and baking, especially known for her cinnamon rolls and at Christmas time making bread wreaths to give to many people in the area. She also was very talented in quilt making, providing many for her family. Norman preceded her in death on April 30, 2009.

Survivors include six children, Patricia (Wayne) Stuber of Viroqua, James E. (Kathy) Lunde of Elroy, JoAnne (Harold) Rondestvedt of Elroy, Mary Anne (Hans) Pulham of Cashton, Ruth Anne (Robert) Baltz of West Salem, and Norman E. (Patricia) Lunde of Conway, Arkansas; fourteen grandchildren, Scott (Nikki) Stuber, Bradley (Jeana) Stuber, Michelle Lunde, James R. (Angie) Lunde, Jennifer (Andy) Wohlrab, Ben (Andrea) Rondestvedt, Harald Erik (Kimberly) Rondestvedt, Hans (Andrea) Pulham, Wade (Teresa) Pulham, Tracy Pulham, Robert J. Baltz, Rebecca Horihan, Samantha Lunde, and Erica Lunde; great grandchildren, Gabriel Engh, Michael Stuber, Alicia Stuber, Grace Stuber, Trygg Stuber, Rhett Stuber, Quinn Stuber, Trenton Pasch, Taylor Pasch, Teagon Pasch, Dalton Lunde, Katelyn Otto, Kirstin Lunde, McKinley Lunde, Seth Wohlrab, Luke Wohlrab, Jessica Wohlrab, Haven Rondestvedt, Holden Rondestvedt, David Rondestvedt, Alexandriea Giesler, Scarlett Giesler, Paul Giesler, Thomas Giesler, Gage Pulham, Remington Pulham, Noah Pulham, Lillian Horihan, Camden Horihan and Olivia Baltz; four great greatgrandchildren, Aurora and Aspen Otto and Addison and Isla Lunde and sister, Genevieve Ricciardi.

In addition to her husband, Norman; she was preceded in death by four infants, Genevieve Margaret, Norman David, Joseph Craig; grandson, Brian Stuber; great grandson, Haydn Rondestvedt; her Parents; sisters, Ruth Herbeck and Joan Sabonis and brothers, Donald, Frederick and James Jensen.

Memorial Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Elroy, with Father Klos officiating. Friends may call at the Church on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and at the Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. Grandsons will be serving as Honorary Pallbearers. The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting the family, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







