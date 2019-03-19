Lunde, David Peter “Pete” Age 85 of Necedah

David Peter “Pete” Lunde, age 85, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Memorial services with full military honors will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, 1650 Church St., Arkdale, Wisconsin, 54613. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Source: WRJC.com





