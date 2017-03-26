Lundahl Happy To Be Part Of Growing Diversity In Local Politics

District 11 Supervisor Megan Lundahl is a part of a changing face in local politics. Elected just last year, Lundahl is one of just seven women on the Door County Board of Supervisors and also one of its youngest. Lundahl says she has taken a lot away from her experience thus far and has learned a lot from others on the board who have been involved for decades.

http://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/630/files/2017/03/031417_MeganLundahlDoorCountyBoardWomenInPolitics1.mp3

Changing the diversity on the board is a good thing according to Lundahl.

http://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/630/files/2017/03/031417_MeganLundahlDoorCountyBoardWomenInPolitics2.mp3

The Door County Board meets this Thursday morning where they will introduce its new conservationist Erin Hanson and potentially approve resolutions supporting the closure of commercial property assessment loopholes and a lake planning grant for the Forestville Mill Pond.