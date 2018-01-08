Lumber Mill Fire Does $2M Damage

(Lyndon Station, WI) — Officials say 66 firefighters from nine different agencies fought a lumber mill fire in Lyndon Station for 10 hours Sunday. Total damage done by the fire is estimated at two-million dollars. One firefighter suffered minor injuries while working the fire at Stan’s Industrial Woodwork. The first emergency calls came in at about 7:00 a-m. Investigators haven’t reported what might have started the fire.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.