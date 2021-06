Lulich Wins State FFA Proficiency Award

Ethan Lulich is the State Winner for his FFA Proficiency Area- Ag Mechanics Repair and Maintenance. This award recognizes Ethan’s hard work with his Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) where he restores antique tractors.

Ethan will move on to compete at a national level and will be recognized at State FFA Convention in July.

Source: WRJC.com







