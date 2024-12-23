Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to murder and weapons charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO's death
The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare has pleaded not guilty to murder and terror charges in a state case that will run parallel to his federal prosecution. The Manhattan district attorney formally charged Luigi Mangione last…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Rural Elroy Citizens Injured in Single Vehicle Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:32 PM
Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:31 PM
#2 Royall Blasts Fellow Panthers in Boys Basketball
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 6:29 PM
Klentz, Donna L. Age 84 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2024 at 3:59 PM
Titletown Report for 12/23/2024
by Bill Scott on December 23, 2024 at 11:53 AM
The Packers can clinch a playoff spot with a win at home against the Saints tonight. — Matt LaFleur is warning his team to not take the Saints lightly tonight
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 23, 2024 at 11:50 AM
The Packers can clinch a playoff spot with a Monday Night Football win over the Saints tonight – The basketball Badgers head into the holiday break with a win – the Bucks have one more game before Christmas, facing the Bulls in Chicago […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 23, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Gas prices for Christmas Day lowest since 2020 (UNDATED) Christmas travelling in Wisconsin will be easier on your wallet this year. The price-tracking website GasBuddy says nationwide gas prices will be at their lowest point on Christmas Day since […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM
SWAT team officers kill suspect in exchange of gunfire (CHIPPEWA COUNTY) Police SWAT team members shot and killed a suspect in an exchange of gunfire in Chippewa County over the weekend. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice the fatal […]
