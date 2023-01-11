Lucky in Luck – big Megabucks winner claims prize

We now know the name of a Lucky Megabucks winner. Mark Cunningham, a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne’s Food Plus in Luck, for the January 4th drawing. Cunningham came to the Wisconsin Lottery office in Madison on Monday to claim his winning ticket. “Dreams […] Source: WRN.com







