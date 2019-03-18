Lt. Governor Joins Eau Claire Gathering To Hear About Female Entrepreneurs

Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor joined small business owners at a weekend gathering to hear how the Red Letter Grant has helped female entrepreneurs. The grant provides start-up capital and the help of a network to guide them to success. Barnes pointed out that women own about 31 percent of the businesses in Wisconsin and they make up 50 percent of the population. He says the state has to do a better job of making things equal. The Saturday event was held in Eau Claire.

