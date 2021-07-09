Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes begins fundraising for a potential U.S. Senate run
Wisconsin bishop takes rare step of removing defiant priest
by Appleton Post-Crescent on July 9, 2021 at 6:14 PM
The Diocese of La Crosse said Bishop William Patrick Callahan has issued a decree removing the Rev. James Altman as pastor of St. James the Less.
Mill bill: Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill awarding $65 million in federal loans for purchase...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on July 9, 2021 at 5:55 PM
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have awarded up to $50 million in federal loans to help a prospective buyer purchase the Wisconsin Rapids paper mill.
Bice: Republican attorney general candidate Eric Toney defends 10 prosecutions for...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM
Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney charged 10 individuals with misdemeanors for violating Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order but later dropped the charges.
'He is very much up in the air': U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson keeps holding off on decision...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2021 at 5:05 PM
Giving mixed signals, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson remains undecided about running for re-election next year.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes begins fundraising for a potential U.S. Senate run
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2021 at 4:12 PM
Under federal campaign rules, potential candidates have a 15-day period to raise cash and test the waters before officially entering a race.
Fact check: 'Wisconsin is 49th in public health spending,' Democratic Sen. Jon Erpenbach...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 9, 2021 at 3:13 PM
"(Wisconsin) is 49th in public health spending," Erpenbach tweeted. "We just had a pandemic and will be vulnerable to the next one because Republicans are not investing in public health."
Here's how two local farmers are using best practices to monitor, limit chemical and soil...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2021 at 2:48 PM
Cover crops and more sophisticated use of fertilizer, pesticides show way to reduce agricultural impact on Brown County waterwayss.
Miles, Barbara Toni Age 72 of Grand Marsh
by WRJC WebMaster on July 9, 2021 at 2:16 PM
Popeyes is opening a second location on Green Bay's east side. Find out when | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is opening a second Green Bay location at 1979 Main Street. Find out when the new location is expected to open.
