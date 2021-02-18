LOWERYS RECOGNIZED AS OUTSTANDING VOLUNTEERS IN JUNEAU COUNTY 4-H

Paige Lowery and Linda Lowery of Cheery 4-H Club were recently recognized as the 2020 Juneau County 4-H Youth and Adult Volunteers of the Year respectively at the Juneau County 4-H Walk-Through Recognition Program held on January 31, 2021 at the Lyndon Station VFW.

They were nominated individually for this outstanding award that is given annually to one 4-H youth and one adult who have gone beyond the norm to volunteer and help in their 4-H club and county programs. Paige and Linda serve as positive role models

4-H is a volunteer based program with many, many hours of volunteer service logged each year by adult and youth volunteers working to live the 4-H motto of “To Make the Best Better.” This award is one of many small ways that Juneau County 4-H attempts to recognize volunteers.

To learn more about Juneau County 4-H, contact April Martell-Juneau County UW-Madison Division of Extension Positive Youth Development Educator, 608-847-9329, april.martell@wisc.edu

Source: WRJC.com







