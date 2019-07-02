Lowe's, Walmart continue dark store legal campaign in new lawsuits against Plover
The big-box retailers filed lawsuits on Monday that'll continue their campaign to seek lower property evaluations and property taxes
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
