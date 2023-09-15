Low Mississippi River limits barges just as farmers want to move their crops downriver

A long stretch of hot, dry weather has left the Mississippi River so low that barge companies are reducing their loads as shipping costs soar. That comes as Midwest farmers are preparing to harvest crops and send tons of corn…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.