Low inventory drives down home sales in Wisconsin

Low inventory is driving down home sales in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Realtors Association President & CEO Mike Theo said demand is outpacing supply. "And that fact has really hurt our housing affordability, with that imbalance between supply and demand," Theo said. A new report found that the median price of homes rose 11.7% from February […]







