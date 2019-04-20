Loud Exhaust Leads to Other Charges Against Hillsboro Man

A loud exhaust is leading to charges against a Hillsboro man. 49 year old Michael Townsend was pulled over by State Patrol for his loud exhaust. Driving records showed Townsend had his license revoked due to and OWI conviction. He was arrested and transported to Juneau County Jail where he is facing charges of Felony Bail Jumping and Operate Motor Vehicle while Revoked.

Source: WRJC.com





