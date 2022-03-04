Los Dells Music Festival Says Audios to Mauston Area

The Los Dells Latin Music Festival will not be returning to the Mauston area. The Festival has been canceled the past two years due to the Pandemic. The Festival will be returning but instead will be held in faraway San Bernardino, California. The Festival was billed as the largest Latin Musical Festival in the United States. The previous 2 day festival held at Woodside Ranch just out of Mauston came close to having 100,000 people in attendance. The concert has featured such artists as Cardi B, Flo Rida, Bad Bunny, and Daddy Yankee. The event will switch from a 2 day to a 1 day event in California.

Source: WRJC.com







