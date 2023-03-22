Los Angeles strike highlights paltry US school worker pay
Pay is notoriously low for school support staff who shuttle America’s children to schools, feed them in cafeterias and provide classroom assistance to students who need the most help. School support staffers earn, on average, about $25,000 a year in…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz says she's weighing a lawsuit over claims of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 5:37 PM
Supreme Court candidate Janet Protesiewicz says claims published by conservative site Wisconsin Right Now are "an absolute lie."
The catch was routine, the landing a little off. How one pass changed a high school...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 4:20 PM
Somehow, on what is considered a routine play, 6-foot-2, 180-pound Evan Richmond's left kidney had been lacerated.
5 takeaways from the only Supreme Court election debate. Daniel Kelly and Janet...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 3:29 PM
Former Justice Daniel Kelly and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz met Tuesday for the pair's only debate in the Supreme Court election.
UW Madison based Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center receives funding renewal
by Bob Hague on March 22, 2023 at 2:43 PM
The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded a UW–Madison based research center another five years of funding to develop sustainable alternative fuels. “The mission of the Center is to make liquid transportation fuels and chemicals. Out of […]
Evers dismisses criticism over Secretary of State appointment
by Bob Hague on March 22, 2023 at 2:36 PM
“An odd story.” That from Governor Tony Evers Tuesdday, on suggestions from some Republican lawmakers regarding his pick for Secretary of State. “The idea that somehow I colluded with Godlewski, and Mandela and all these other […]
Democrats introduce measure to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law
by Bob Hague on March 22, 2023 at 2:25 PM
At the Capitol on Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers joined Democrats in the legislature, as they proposed a bill to repeal Wisconsin’s 1848 abortion law. “The Republicans have their bill. The Democrats have their bill. The people of Wisconsin […]
Abortion key topic in SCOWIS debate
by Bob Hague on March 22, 2023 at 2:21 PM
Abortion was a key topic as candidates for state Supreme Court debated for the first and only time on Tuesday. Despite the endorsement of pro choice groups liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz insists she won’t guarantee how […]
Wisconsin lost 136 men and women in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Here are the names...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM
The first Wisconsin casualty was in 2003; the last in 2015. They are heroes, all.
Tackling Green Bay's increase in violence, increasing supply of affordable housing....
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Eric Genrich, challenger Chad Weininger reveal ideas for key issues as April 4 election day draws nearer
