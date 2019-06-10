Lopez and Middleton selected to attend National Team Training Camp

Milwaukee Bucks standouts Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton will participate in USA Basketball’s Men’s National Team training camp from Aug. 5-9 in Las Vegas. The 20-man roster for training camp will be used to select the finalists for the 12-man 2019 USA World Cup Team that will participate in the FIBA Basketball World Cup […]

