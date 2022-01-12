Looking for a consistent school response to the omicron surge? You won't find it in Wisconsin
With cases soaring in children, some schools go virtual while others still don’t require masks.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Saturday home delivery will end March 12. Subscribers will have access to Saturday...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM
The Press-Gazette will provide a full digital replica of the newspaper Saturdays, filled with local news, advertising and features such as comics and puzzles.
Names of Local Residents Killed in Accident Released
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2022 at 6:20 PM
Wolf, Ellen Marie Age 65 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM
Elroy Native & Former Wisconsin Governor Not Ruling Out Another Go At It
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2022 at 6:18 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 1/11
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM
As omicron variant surges, here's where you can get tested in Green Bay, Brown County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on January 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM
As the omicron variant surges in Wisconsin, more people are getting tested for COVID-19. Here is where you can go.
Necedah Boys Survive Hillsboro Upset Bid
by WRJC WebMaster on January 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM
A Waukesha woman was on a plane that crashed last week off Panama's coast. She and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on January 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM
A Waukesha woman remains missing after a plane crash off the coast of Panama Jan. 3.
