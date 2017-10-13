Longtime WIAA official calls it quits after 40+ years on the job
A longtime local referee officiated his final game Friday night. Peter Porter, who officiated the Antigo-Merrill game on Friday, is retiring after 43 years of officiating WIAA events.
Source: WAOW.com
