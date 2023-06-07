Longer time before renewals, other changes eyed to speed up Wisconsin licensing delays
The Wisconsin Assembly has approved a package of bills designed to help improve the system of issuing professional licenses to everyone from tattoo artists to doctors and nurses that has been plagued with delays since the start of the coronavirus…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Penalties in overdose deaths and the professional licenses backlog. Here are key issues...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 9:57 PM
With fentanyl fatalities rising, a proposal to increase penalties for drug dealers in overdose deaths is likely to advance to Gov. Tony Evers desk.
Festival Foods in Fond du Lac sells second winning $1 million lottery ticket in 3 years
by Fond du Lac Reporter on June 7, 2023 at 9:53 PM
After investing $2 in a Powerball ticket, the odds of winning the $1 million prize are one in 11,688,054.
Wisconsin's air quality is threatened by wildfires this summer. Here's where they're...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 9:28 PM
Stay up to date on the air quality levels in your area with these maps and know whether wildfires are threatening your community.
Speaker Robin Vos threatens to strip Milwaukee provisions from local government funding...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 9:02 PM
Vos said Milwaukee could be dropped from the legislation if a deal isn't reached this week between Republicans and Gov. Tony Evers.
What you should know about the new driver's licenses and ID cards in Wisconsin
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 8:59 PM
The new driver's licenses and identification cards in Wisconsin are meant to be more resistant to fraud.
Durkee, Douglas D. Age 71 of Wonewoc
by WRJC WebMaster on June 7, 2023 at 8:41 PM
One person reported injured in Sturgeon Bay apartment fire
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 7, 2023 at 7:07 PM
One person was injured jumping from an upper-story window of the burning building.
Tighter unemployment benefits and rules on gas-powered engines. Here is the Senate passed...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 7:06 PM
Senators on Wednesday voted on changes to unemployment benefits that are sure to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers
Fact check: COVID vaccine has not been proven to have negative efficacy
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 7, 2023 at 6:51 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson says the COVID vaccine "has been proven to have negative efficacy."
