Long prison term for killer of Sandra Parks

A man convicted in the death of a Milwaukee girl has gotten a lengthy prison term. Isaac Barnes, 27, one of two men charged in the shooting death of 13-year-old Sandra Parks, was sentenced Friday to nearly 51 years in prison, and another 25 years of extended supervision. He had changed his initial plea to […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.