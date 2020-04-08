Long lines and ‘social distancing’ set election tone Tuesday

In-person voting in Wisconsin’s two largest cities for the spring election on Tuesday eclipsed turnout figures from the April 2019 election. The Madison municipal clerk’s office tweeted total turnout stood at 87,552, just over 50 percent of registered voters. There were 65,997 voters who returned absentee ballots, while in-person turnout was at 21,555. Unofficial @CityofMadison […]

