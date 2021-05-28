Long-delayed Packers Hall of Fame banquet, Charles Woodson induction, moved to Sept. 2
The 50th Packers Hall of Fame induction ceremony faces its fourth delay, this time to avoid a conflict with the Buffalo Bills game.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Dog Injured in Vernon County Accident
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2021 at 2:37 PM
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2021 at 2:36 PM
Possible COVID19 Exposure at Armed Forces Days Camp Douglas Concerts
by WRJC WebMaster on May 28, 2021 at 2:36 PM
Fact check: Harris right on American Jobs Plan being largest increase in research and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 28, 2021 at 2:33 PM
The Biden administration's American Jobs Plan will be "the biggest non-defense investment in research and development in the history of our country.
'I want to be an optimist': Fans not jumping to conclusions on Green Bay Packers-Aaron...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM
As Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers fracas continues, fans hoping eventual outcome will see him back at quarterback.
Four brothers opened a store and art gallery in De Pere | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2021 at 12:17 PM
One of One Gallery, 365 Main Ave, in De Pere opened April 3. The shop specializes in local art, vintage clothes and sneakers.
The Dörr Hotel in Sister Bay honors Door County's Scandinavian heritage, aims for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2021 at 10:50 AM
The Dörr Hotel opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony May 27, making it the first hotel to open in the area in over 18 years.
Green Bay police investigate after man shot, another hit by vehicle on Acme Street
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM
Officers responded around 10:15 p.m. to a shooting at Acme Street and University Avenue where a person was hit by a vehicle, according to Green Bay police.
