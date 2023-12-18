Long-delayed Minnesota copper-nickel mining project wins a round in court after several setbacks
The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a decision by state regulators to grant a major permit for the proposed NewRange copper-nickel mine. Monday’s ruling says the state adequately considered the possibility that developers might expand the project when they…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Pirates Sink Hillsboro at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM
-
Polivka, Duane Age 85 of Wisconsin Rapids and Formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM
-
Hicks, Linnea “Lynn” Marie Age 66 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM
-
BB Full Game: Royall at Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on December 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM
-
Rhinehart, Larry Dean Age 70 of Wiscosnin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2023 at 8:55 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 12/14
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM
-
Royall Stifles New Lisbon in SBC Boys Basketball Action
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM
-
Volunteers needed at Mile Bluff
by WRJC WebMaster on December 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM
-
Mile Bluff to host Community Forum
by WRJC WebMaster on December 14, 2023 at 7:26 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.