Lomonof, Patricia A. 86 of New Lisbon
Patricia A. Lomonof, 86 of New Lisbon, passed away on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Crestview Nursing Home, New Lisbon.
A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, 10:00 AM at Queen of the Apostles Parish at St. Mary’s Catholic Church 303 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor David Kunz will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Thursday from 4pm until 7pm at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau Street, Tomah and on Friday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the services.
Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family
Source: WRJC.com
