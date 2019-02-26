Loewe, Esther Marie Age 86 of Mauston

Esther Marie Loewe, 86, passed away peacefully at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston, Wisconsin, with her family by her side on February 20, 2019.

She was born to Bernard and Della Gill on January 14, 1933 in Harrisburg, Illinois and later married the love of her life, William J Loewe in 1952. They enjoyed 64 years together. She lived in Carpentersville, Illinois where she worked as a cashier for Eagle foods for many years before retiring to Mauston, WI with her husband in 1993. She also worked for Pick ‘n Save in Mauston for a couple years. She was very dedicated to her family and was a very loving and caring person.

She had 5 children, Bill Loewe (Pam), Jim Loewe (Colleen), Mark Loewe (Tamaya), Paul Loewe (Cindy) and Linda Whitten (William), as well as extended daughters-in-law, Joanne Setter-Rupp (Daniel), Robin Loewe and Lisa Milawski (Lance). All loved her very much. She was the grandmother of 16. Julie Loewe, Cindy Craig (Ronald), Jeffery Doan (Ashley), Jason Doan, Stefine Loewe, Steven Loewe, Jason Loewe, Christina Sauey (Clifton), Kevin Skornia, Michael Loewe, Tiffany Boardman (John), Christopher Good, Joshua Loewe, Brittany Loewe, Samantha Greeler (Steven) and Joseph Whitten (Mikaela). She was also a great grandmother as well as a great great grandmother and loving sister of Jack Gill (Donna) and Jackie Bledose (Jim). She will be greatly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Loewe; her sister, Jackie Bledsoe; her sister-in-law, Donna Gill and both of her Parents.

A private memorial will be held for her family.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting with arrangements.

Source: WRJC.com





