Locals Will Be Able to Step Out on State Street with Saturday’s Family Fun Walk

As we step into the weekend we can also steop out on State street tomorrow morning in Mauston. It’s all part of the Stepping Out on State Street Family Fun Walk. Registration begins at 9:45 at the Hatch Public Library. There will be 10 locations on the walk featuring a flavored soda, water, a healthy snack or a treat. They will also be handing out souvenir cups, with a lid and straw. The event is $5 a person, five and younger are free. Other events going on during the day will be the story walk on the river walk, the Hatch Public Library book sale, and at night the movie “A Wrinkle in Time” will be playing in the park at dusk. Locations include: the Designers Touch, Mojo Pet Spa, Beyond the Daily Grind, Mauston Farmers Market, and Gas & Go. The event is sponsored by the Mauston Chamber and Royal Bank.

Source: WRJC.com

