Local Wrestlers Headed to State Tournament
Division 1
113 – Treynor Curtin of Reedsburg
120 – Kade Parrish of Reedsburg
138 – Colton Herritz of Reedsburg
144 – Cameron Finch of Tomah
165 – Cody Peterson of Bangor
215 – Jesus Gonzalez of Reedsburg
Division 2
113- Nick Ersland of Wisconsin Dells
120 – Drake Gosda of Mauston
175 – Esypn Sweers of Mauston
190 – Hayden Gyllin of Mauston
Division 3
106 – Parker Mlsna of Cashton
126 – Alexander Radavich of New Lisbon
132 – Gunnar Wopat of Royall
138 – Reid Sawyer of New Lisbon
Girls
132 – Zanderea Mason of Tomah
152 – Elise Bowie of Tomah
Source: WRJC.com
-
Local Wrestlers Headed to State Tournament
