Local Wreaths Across America Event Planned for Noon, December 17, 2022 at Necedah WI, Bayview Cemetery

Necedah, WI — December 17, 2022 — Local Wreaths Across America volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Bayview Cemetery are honored this December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 17, 2022. In preparation for this annual event, WAA Necedah Area Support Group is currently holding a fund drive at the Necedah Village Hall, and the Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall to raise awareness and wreath sponsorships to honor every veteran at Bayview Cemetery.

“Every $15 wreath sponsorship made is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the good people of this wonderful community for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”

Last year, ceremonies were held across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations, placing 2.4 million wreaths for interred veterans. This year Wreaths Across America Day will be held on December 17, 2022

The goal: to place a live, balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every American veteran to Remember their sacrifice, Honor their service, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159933/Overview/?relatedId=159884

Source: WRJC.com







