Local Wreaths Across America Event Planned for Noon, December 17, 2022 at Necedah WI, Bayview Cemetery
Necedah, WI — December 17, 2022 — Local Wreaths Across America volunteers are working hard to ensure that all veterans laid to rest at Bayview Cemetery are honored this December as part of National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, December 17, 2022. In preparation for this annual event, WAA Necedah Area Support Group is currently holding a fund drive at the Necedah Village Hall, and the Necedah Veterans Memorial Hall to raise awareness and wreath sponsorships to honor every veteran at Bayview Cemetery.
“Every $15 wreath sponsorship made is a meaningful gift from a grateful American who knows what it means to serve and sacrifice for the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. “We are so grateful to the good people of this wonderful community for participating in our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach.”
Last year, ceremonies were held across the country at more than 3,100 participating locations, placing 2.4 million wreaths for interred veterans. This year Wreaths Across America Day will be held on December 17, 2022
The goal: to place a live, balsam fir veteran’s wreath at the headstone of every American veteran to Remember their sacrifice, Honor their service, and Teach the next generation about the value of freedom. For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, please visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159933/Overview/?relatedId=159884
Source: WRJC.com
-
Local Wreaths Across America Event Planned for Noon, December 17, 2022 at Necedah WI,...
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2022 at 5:45 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday night 12/1
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2022 at 4:46 PM
-
Johnson, Baldwin both vote ‘yes’ to avert rail strike
by Bob Hague on December 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM
Wisconsin’s US Senators voted Thursday for a measure to avert a nationwide rail strike. Democrat Tammy Baldwin and Republican Ron Johnson voted ‘yes’ to send the measure to President Biden’s desk. The Senate vote was 80-15. […]
-
Fact check: Evers says majorities of Wisconsin voters support restoring Roe, legalizing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2022 at 2:54 PM
Gov. Tony Evers says "An overwhelming majority of Wisconsinites support restoring #Roe and legalizing marijuana."
-
Woman dies in Marinette shooting; man in custody
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2022 at 1:30 PM
A 32-year-old woman died after being shot Thursday afternoon at the Trolley Station Apartments, according to the Marinette Police Department.
-
With another heated Wisconsin election around the corner, Republicans hope to defuse...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 2, 2022 at 12:01 PM
The Supreme Court election comes as a lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin's abortion ban could wind up in front of the justices.
-
Door County YMCA names Felhofer as new CEO
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2022 at 11:10 AM
Felhofer previously served as financial development director and mission advancement executive for the Y.
-
Green Bay police-discipline case involving retired detective drags on, years after Brown...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM
Andrew Weiss will make his case to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in a hearing this month. He was demoted for leaking a sexual assault report.
-
Mauston Girls Defeat Black River Falls Move to 4-1 (Full Game Broadcast)
by WRJC WebMaster on December 2, 2022 at 3:36 AM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.