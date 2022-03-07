Local WIAA Regional Semi-Final Scores from Friday night

Division 2

Tomah 77 Rice Lake 74 3OT

Division 3

Wisconsin Dells 58 Mauston 56 OT

Adams-Friendship 44 Elk Mound 36

Division 4

Marathon 86 Necedah 47

Division 5

Hillsboro 76 Alma-Pepin 58

Royall 48 Pittsville 29 (Bryce Gruen 17points to lead Royall)

Blair-Taylor 56 Brookwood 40

Bangor 70 Loyal 45

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.